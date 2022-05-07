Salernitana vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana host Cagliari at the Arechi Stadium in Serie A action in a crucial relegation battle on Sunday.

The hosts have been able to climb out of the relegation zone thanks to an unbeaten run in their last five games. They overcame last-placed Venezia 2-1 last week, with Simone Verdi scoring the winning goal as a second-half substitute.

The visiting side suffered their fourth loss in five games last time around as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Verona. They face Inter Milan after this game, so they must avoid dropping points in this fixture.

Salernitana vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 28 times across all competitions. The hosts are winless in this fixture since 2004. Cagliari lead 13-9 in wins while six games have ended in draws.

They last squared off at the Sardegna Arena in league action in November, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): W-D-W-W-W

Cagliari form guide (Serie A): L-L-W-L-L

Salernitana vs Cagliari Team News

Salernitana

Luigi Sepe was taken off the pitch with a head injury last time around and his involvement in the game is doubtful. Luca Ranieri has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a muscle injury.

Wajdi Kechrida is out with an undisclosed injury, while Mamadou Coulibaly and Franck Ribery are doubts.

US Salernitana 1919 @OfficialUSS1919 SALERNITANA - CAGLIARI: MATCH PREVIEW



Le statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Cagliari sono consultabili cliccando bit.ly/37lTxw0



#SalernitanaCagliari #macteanimo #forzagranata SALERNITANA - CAGLIARI: MATCH PREVIEWLe statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Cagliari sono consultabili cliccando 🇱🇻 SALERNITANA - CAGLIARI: MATCH PREVIEW Le statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Cagliari sono consultabili cliccando 👉 bit.ly/37lTxw0#SalernitanaCagliari #macteanimo #forzagranata https://t.co/SDlhSN9aNZ

Injured: Wajdi Kechrida, Luca Ranieri.

Doubtful: Luigi Sepe, Franck Ribery.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cagliari

Adam Obert is the only reported absentee for Gli Isolani with an ankle injury.

Injured: Adam Obert.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Salernitana vs Cagliari Predicted XIs

Salernitana (3-5-2): Vid Belec (GK); Federico Fazio, Norbert Gyomber, Matteo Ruggeri; Nadir Zortea, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Ederson, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Simone Verdi, Milan Djuric

Cagliari (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Giorgio Altare; Dalbert, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Grassi, Razvan Marin, Raoul Bellanova; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro.

Salernitana vs Cagliari Prediction

Salernitana have found their form, recording four wins in their last five league games. They have pulled themselves out of the drop zone, but just one point separates them from 18th-placed Cagliari.

The visiting side, on the other hand, have four losses in their last five games. The game should make for an interesting watch and, taking into consideration the form of both sides, we back the hosts for a win here.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Cagliari

Edited by Peter P