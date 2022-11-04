Salernitana vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Salernitana will host Cremonese at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Saturday (November 5).

The hosts have scored 16 league goals this season, with five of them coming through French-Senegalese Boulaye Dia. The 25-year-old centre-forward also has two assists, making him one of the best performers for Salernitana, who are tenth in the standings.

Going by their current mid-table position, the Salerno-based team have done better than they did last season, barely escaping relegation by finishing 17th. However, they are closely followed by Sassuolo, Bologna, and Fiorentina, and need a win to steer clear of the chasing pack. Salernitana are coming off an impressive 3-1 win at fifth-placed Lazio last week.

Meanwhile, Cremonese’s return to the top flight has been nightmarish. They earned promotion for the first time since 1996, finishing second in Serie B. However, they're winless after 12 top-flight outings, losing seven and drawing five.

La Cremo are languishing at the bottom of the standings with five points. New manager Massimiliano Alvini is under pressure to secure the team’s first league woin. He replaced Fabio Pecchia, who resigned despite guiding Cremonese to promotion.

However, the visitors — coming off a goalless home draw with Udinese — are likely to struggle, so their wait for their first win of the season is set to continue.

Salernitana vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salernitana have won three of their last five home games, losing and drawing once apiece.

In their last five clashes, Salernitana have won thrice, losing and drawing once apiece.

In their last five visits to the Stadio Arechi, Cremonese have managed two draws, losing thrice.

Cremonese have not won in four road games, drawing thrice and losing once.

Salernitana have won three of their last five games across competitions, losing twice, while Cremonese have won once (Modena, Coppa Italia), drawn and lost twice:

Form Guide – Salernitana – W-W-L-W-L, Cremonese – D-L-W-D-L.

Salernitana vs Cremonese Prediction

The hosts will look to extend their two-game winning run against struggling Cremonese. However, centre-back Norbert Gyomber and midfielder Giulio Maggiore will be sidelined because of injury.

The visitors will hope to pull off a shock win due to their familiarity with Salernitana – with both teams having met ten times. However, Salernitana should claim a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Salernitana 3-1 Cremonese

Salernitana vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Salernitana

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Salernitana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cremonese to score - Yes

