Salernitana vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Promoted sides Empoli and Salernitana will lock horns with each other in a Serie A 2021-22 match scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Salernitana are bottom of the standings with just four points from eight matches. They have only won one game so far, drawing one and losing the other six.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss against Spezia in the league. Simeon Nwankwo opened the scoring for the visitors, but second-half strikes from David Strelec and Viktor Kovalenko helped Spezia earn three vital points.

Empoli are 11th in the table with nine points from eight matches. They played their most recent competitive fixture against Atalanta, where they ended up losing 4-1.

Salernitana vs Empoli Head-to-Head

Salernitana and Empoli have played 18 matches against each other. Salernitana have won four of those clashes, while Empoli prevailed in 10. Four matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Salernitana.

Salernitana Serie A form: L-D-L-W-L

Empoli Serie A form: L-W-W-L-L

Salernitana vs Empoli Team News

Salernitana

Mamadou Coulibaly is out with a muscular injury, and Luka Bogdan, Matteo Ruggeri and Leonardo Capezzi have also been ruled out. Frederic Vesli recently tested positive for COVID-19, which effectively rules out his participation in Saturday's affair.

Lassana Coulibaly and Joel Obi are carrying knocks, leaving manager Stefano Colantuono with only a handful of choices for their clash against Empoli.

Injured: Luka Bogdan, Matteo Ruggeri, Leonardo Capezzi, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lassana Coulibaly, Norbert Gyomber, Joel Obi, Stefan Strandberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Frederic Vesli

Empoli

Midfielder Samuel Ricci and goalkeeper Jacopo Furlan have been sidelined with injuries. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Samuel Ricci and Jacopo Forlan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Empoli Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Vid Belec; Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri; Paweł Jaroszyński; Schiavone, Wajdi Kechrida; Francesco Di Tacchio; Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

📄L'U.S. Salernitana 1919 comunica di aver sollevato dall'incarico di allenatore della Prima Squadra il Sig. Fabrizio Castori.

Ringraziandolo per la professionalità profusa e gli obiettivi raggiunti insieme la Società augura al tecnico le migliori fortune umane e professionali.

Ringraziandolo per la professionalità profusa e gli obiettivi raggiunti insieme la Società augura al tecnico le migliori fortune umane e professionali.

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Mattia Viti, Riccardo Marchizza; Nicolas Haas, Samuele Ricci, Filippo Bandinelli; Nedim Bajrami; Federico Di Francesco, Leonardo Mancuso

Salernitana vs Empoli Prediction

Salernitana have struggled with injuries and form lately and it looks unlikely that a managerial change will help them overturn their fortune. They are in a relegation battle and have little chance of winning on Saturday.

We predict that Empoli will beat Salernitana comfortably.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Empoli

