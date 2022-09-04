Salernitana vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Salernitana will entertain Empoli at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Monday.

The hosts are undefeated since their 1-0 defeat against Roma in their campaign opener, playing out two draws and picking up a win. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna last time around, with Boulaye Dia rescuing a point for them with an 88th-minute equaliser.

Empoli, meanwhile, are winless in their four Serie A games but have played three consecutive draws. They took an early lead in their last outing, thanks to Tommaso Baldanzi, but Yayah Kallon scored a second-half equaliser for Hellas Verona.

Salernitana vs Empoli Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times across competitions. Empoli have a 15-11 lead in wins, while nine games have ended in draws. That includes a 1-1 draw when they last met in league action in May at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The last six meetings between the two teams at Salernitana have produced conclusive results, with three wins apiece for both teams. The last nine meetings between them have seen two or more goals, but none of Empoli's four league games this season have seen more than two goals.

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L

Empoli form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-L

Salernitana vs Empoli Team News

Salernitana

Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic and Emil Bohinen are confirmed absentees and remain sidelined till the end of the month. Franck Ribery has not been able to prove match fitness and has been left out of the squad.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Emil Bohinen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Empoli

Lorenzo Tonelli is a long-term absentee, while Tommaso Baldanzi will only be back in action next month. Mattia Destro is out with physical problems, while Nicolo Cambiaghi is struggling with a thigh injury.

Injured: Nicolo Cambiaghi, Lorenzo Tonelli, Mattia Destro, Tommaso Baldanzi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana vs Empoli Predicted XIs

Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Dylan Bronn, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Giulio Maggiore, Tonny Vilhena, Domagoj Bradaric; Boulaye Dia, Federico Bonazzoli

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Liberato Cacace, Fabiano Parisi; Filippo Bandinelli, Nicolas Haas, Razvan Marin; Liam Henderson; Martin Satriano, Sam Lammers

Salernitana vs Empoli Prediction

Only 18th-placed Sampdoria have scored fewer goals (1) than Empoli (2) this season. Both teams' struggles in front of goal suggest a low-scoring game could ensue.

The hosts have done surprisingly well defensively this season, conceding just two goals. Taking the form of the two teams into consideration, a low-scoring draw is likely.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Empoli

