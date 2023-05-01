Salernitana vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023

Fourteenth-placed Salernitana will entertain ninth-placed Fiorentina at the Stadio Arechi in a mid-table Serie A clash on Wednesday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine games last Sunday as they held league leaders Napoli to a 1-1 draw. Napoli opened the scoring in the 62nd minute via Mathías Olivera but Boulaye Dia scored the equalizer in the 84th minute to spoil early title celebrations for the league leaders.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games in all competitions in style as they recorded an impressive 5-0 home win over last-placed Sampdoria. Gaetano Castrovilli, Dodô, Alfred Duncan, Christian Kouamé, and Aleksa Terzić were on the scoresheet to help them to their biggest win of the campaign.

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 15 times in all competitions since 1938. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with nine wins. The hosts have four wins to their name and a couple of games have ended in draws.

Fiorentina are undefeated in nine of their last 10 Serie A matches while the hosts are unbeaten in their last nine league outings.

The last seven meetings between them have produced conclusive results with five wins for the visitors and two games going the hosts' way.

Interestingly, just one of the visitors' nine wins against the hosts have come at Wednesday's venue.

Salernitana are unbeaten in their last four home games, keeping two clean sheets and outscoring their opponents 9-3 in that period.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in Serie A, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Prediction

Both teams have been in good touch in their recent league games, with the hosts unbeaten since February and the visitors suffering just one defeat in that period. The Granata are on a two-game winning run at home against the visitors and have suffered just one defeat in seven meetings at Wednesday's venue.

The Viola have picked up six of their 12 wins in Serie A this season since February and look to be in good touch at the moment. They have just one win at Wednesday's venue and, considering Salernitana's current form, we expect the hosts to hold Fiorentina to a draw.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 Fiorentina

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Boulaye Dia to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes