Salernitana vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana host Fiorentina at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Salernitana are currently 18th in the league, six points away from safety. Divide Nicola's side snapped their three-game losing streak and have won their last two matches on the trot. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the league, with a win taking them to 5th. Vincenzo Italiano's side's six-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Juventus in the Coppa Italia in midweek. They will look to bounce back with a win against Salernitana on Sunday.

US Salernitana 1919 @OfficialUSS1919 SALERNITANA - FIORENTINA: MATCH PREVIEW



Le statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Fiorentina sono consultabili cliccando bit.ly/3L6mV86



#SalernitanaFiorentina #macteanimo #forzagranata SALERNITANA - FIORENTINA: MATCH PREVIEWLe statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Fiorentina sono consultabili cliccando 🇱🇻 SALERNITANA - FIORENTINA: MATCH PREVIEW Le statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Fiorentina sono consultabili cliccando 👉 bit.ly/3L6mV86#SalernitanaFiorentina #macteanimo #forzagranata https://t.co/KeBqnAT2au

Both sides will want to win the game on Sunday and that should make for an interesting contest.

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

This will only be the second time that the two sides have faced each other in almost two decades. Fiorentina comprehensively beat Salernitana 4-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Giacomo Bonaventura, Youssef Maleh and a brace from Dusan Vlahovic were enough to secure the win on the night.

Salernitana Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Fiorentina Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Team News

Kechrida will be a huge miss for Salernitana

Salernitana

Wajdi Kechrida picked up a knock earlier this week and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Joel Obi, Matteo Ruggeri, Mamadou Coulibaly and Lys Mousset are all still out injured.

Injured: Wajdi Kechrida, Joel Obi, Matteo Ruggeri, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Lucas Torreira was injured in the 2-0 loss against Juventus last time out and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Gaetano Castrovilli is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Lucas Torreira, Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Radu Dragusin, Federico Fazio, Norbert Gyomber; Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Ederson, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Simone Verdi, Milan Djuric

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Lucas Quarta, Lorenzo Venuti; Youssef Maleh, Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan; Riccardo Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Prediction

It's hard to see Salernitana taking anything away from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Fiorentina will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Fiorentina

Edited by Adit Jaganathan