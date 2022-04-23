Salernitana vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana host Fiorentina at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.
Salernitana are currently 18th in the league, six points away from safety. Divide Nicola's side snapped their three-game losing streak and have won their last two matches on the trot. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Fiorentina on Sunday.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the league, with a win taking them to 5th. Vincenzo Italiano's side's six-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Juventus in the Coppa Italia in midweek. They will look to bounce back with a win against Salernitana on Sunday.
Both sides will want to win the game on Sunday and that should make for an interesting contest.
Salernitana vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head
This will only be the second time that the two sides have faced each other in almost two decades. Fiorentina comprehensively beat Salernitana 4-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Giacomo Bonaventura, Youssef Maleh and a brace from Dusan Vlahovic were enough to secure the win on the night.
Salernitana Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L
Fiorentina Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D
Salernitana vs Fiorentina Team News
Salernitana
Wajdi Kechrida picked up a knock earlier this week and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Joel Obi, Matteo Ruggeri, Mamadou Coulibaly and Lys Mousset are all still out injured.
Injured: Wajdi Kechrida, Joel Obi, Matteo Ruggeri, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fiorentina
Lucas Torreira was injured in the 2-0 loss against Juventus last time out and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Gaetano Castrovilli is still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Lucas Torreira, Gaetano Castrovilli
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Salernitana vs Fiorentina Predicted XI
Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Radu Dragusin, Federico Fazio, Norbert Gyomber; Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Ederson, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Simone Verdi, Milan Djuric
Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Lucas Quarta, Lorenzo Venuti; Youssef Maleh, Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan; Riccardo Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral
Salernitana vs Fiorentina Prediction
It's hard to see Salernitana taking anything away from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.
We predict Fiorentina will win the game comfortably.
Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Fiorentina