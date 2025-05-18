Salernitana vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19th 2025

Salernitana will welcome Frosinone to Stadio Arechi in the Italian Serie B on Monday. After underwhelming campaigns in the regular season, both teams are fighting for survival.

Salernitana vs Frosinone Preview

Salernitana finished the regular season one place above the drop zone, hence they were above to qualify for the relegation play-out. The winner of the play-out after both legs will remain in Serie B, while the loser will be relegated to Serie C. The hosts will be eying a comfortable lead in this leg ahead of the return fixture.

The Granata were relegated from Serie A last season after finishing 20th out of 20 teams. They face the spectre of another relegation, this time to Serie C. However, we expect them to fight to stay in Serie B. Salernitana and Frosinone settled for a 1-1 draw in their last meeting, which also took place at Stadio Arechi.

Frosinone finished the regular season in the 16th spot, just above Salernitana, on 43 and 42 points respectively. However, they were tied on 43 points with Brescia, who finished 15th to escape the play-out round. Frosinone could have avoided the play-out, but they fumbled in their last five matches, dropping as much as 10 points.

The Canarini also had a bad season in Serie A last term, finishing 18th and being relegated. The visitors will be counting on home advantage to seal the tie as they will host the return fixture. However, a damaging first leg would be difficult to recover from, and so we expect them to make a statement at Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salernitana have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Frosinone.

Salernitana have won once and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home against Frosinone.

Salernitana have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Frosinone have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Salernitana have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Frosinone have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Salernitana – W-L-W-L-W, Frosinone – W-L-D-L-D.

Salernitana vs Frosinone Prediction

Salernitana have been impressive at home this season and will be keen to maintain that record in this clash.

Frosinone trudged to the finish line in the regular season, recording one win in their last seven matches. However, we could see something different in the relegation play-out.

Salernitana are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Frosinone

Salernitana vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Salernitana to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Salernitana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Frosinone to score - Yes

Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor's degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More