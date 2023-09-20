Salernitana vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023

Seeking their first win of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign, Salernitana host Frosinone at the Stadio Arechi on Friday (September 22).

The hosts were denied their first win of the new Serie A campaign, as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Torino on Tuesday. Paulo Sousa’s men are winless in four league matches, picking up two points.

However, Salernitana now return home, where they're unbeaten in eight of their last nine league games, winning four since February.

Meanwhile, Frosinone maintained their fine run of recent results with an emphatic 4-2 win over Sassuolo. Since kicking off their league campaign with a 3-1 loss against champions Napoli, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men have gone unbeaten in their next three games, winning two.

With seven points from four games, Frosinone are sixth in the points table but will move to second place with all three points.

Salernitana vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams winning five times apiece in 17 previous meetings.

Di Francesco’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games against Salernitana, winning twice, since May 2017.

The Granata are winless in five Serie A games, losing three, since a 3-2 win in May over Udinese.

Frosinone are unbeaten in 10 away games across competitions in 2023, winning five.

Salernitana vs Frosinone Prediction

Salernitana have endured a rough start to their Serie A campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. However, Frosinone have hit their stride in the last few weeks and should extend their unbeaten away streak.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Frosinone

Salernitana vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Frosinone’s last 10 outings.)