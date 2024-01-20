Salernitana vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Salernitana will welcome Genoa to the Stadio Arechi in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts have lost their three games in 2024 thus far and will look to return to winning ways. In their previous league outing, they lost 2-1 away at Napoli.

They gave away a one-goal lead as Antonio Candreva's 29th-minute opener was canceled out by Matteo Politano's penalty in the added time of the first half and Amir Rrahmani scored a last-gasp winner for the reigning champions.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, playing out three consecutive draws ahead of this clash. In their previous league outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Torino last week.

The hosts are at the bottom of the league standings with 12 points to their name. The visitors are in 12th place with a 10-point lead over their southern rivals.

Salernitana vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 34 times across all competitions since 1947. The visitors have a narrow 14-12 lead in wins and eight games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the home team, recording two wins, including a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in October.

The visitors have just one win in their last nine games across all competitions, with seven games in that period producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Salernitana have not fared much better and have one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Serie A this season, conceding 40 goals in 20 games, with exactly 20 of them coming at home.

Just two of the visitors' five wins in the league this season have come in their travels but six of their eight defeats have come in away games.

Salernitana vs Genoa Prediction

I Granata have been in poor form recently, with just one win in their last seven league outings while suffering five defeats. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form here.

Filippo Inzaghi remains without the services of Lorenzo Pirola and Boulaye Dia through injuries. Loan signings Toma Basic and Alessandro Zanoli have been given the all-clear and are expected to start from the bench.

Il Grifone are unbeaten in their last two Serie A away games, after suffering four consecutive losses in their travels between October and December. They are unbeaten in their last five league games, though four games have ended in draws. They have scored five goals in that period while conceding four times.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Genoa as Morten Thorsby is a doubt with a muscle injury while Koni De Winter will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Genoa

Salernitana vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Albert Gudmundsson to score or assist any time - Yes