Salernitana vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana will welcome Genoa to Stadio Arechi for a matchday seven fixture in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Sassuolo on Saturday. Domenico Berardi scored the match-winner in the 54th minute.

Genoa shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller against Verona on home turf. Mattia Destro scored a late brace to seemingly put the hosts on their way to victory before Nikola Kalinic scored a last-gasp equalizer for Verona.

The game is a relegation six-pointer between two sides who are battling to avoid an early relegation scrapfight. The hosts currently occupy the bottom spot in the standings with one point from six matches.

Genoa are slightly better off in 16th place and have garnered five points from six games. This puts them just one point above the dropzone.

Salernitana vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Genoa have seven wins from their last 15 matches against Salernitana. The hosts were victorious on five occasions while three previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

The last time both sides clashed was in the semifinals of the 2005-06 Lega C Pro playoffs, when Genoa progressed to the final en-route to their promotion to Serie B.

Salernitana form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Genoa form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Salernitana vs Genoa Team News

Salernitana

Leonardo Capezzi (Meniscus), Ramzi Aya (muscle) and Matteo Ruggeri (muscle) have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out the game.

Furthermore, Franck Ribery is a doubt for the clash but there are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Ramzi Aya, Leonardo Capezzi, Matteo Ruggeri

Doubtful: Franck Ribery

Suspension: None

Genoa

Francesco Cassata (knee) and Davide Biraschi (muscle) have both been ruled out with injuries. Felipe Caicedo and Stefano Sturaro are doubts for the trip to Salernitana.

Injuries: Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi

Doubtful: Stefano Sturaro, Felipe Caicedo

Salernitana vs Genoa Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vid Belec (GK); Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo; Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Mamadou Coulibaly, Wajdi Kechrida; Francesco Di Tacchio, Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Davide Biraschi, Andrea Cambiaso; Stefano Sabelli, Nicolo Rovella, Abdoulaye Toure; Mohamed Fares; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Salernitana vs Genoa Prediction

The two sides have been in poor form this season but Salernitana's struggles have been more dire. The hosts have not played to the standards expected and unless there is a quick turnaround, they could be set for an immediate return to Serie B.

Genoa's defensive struggles are well documented but Salernitana might not be able to adequately capitalize on this flaw. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Davide Ballardini's side with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 Genoa

Edited by Peter P