Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Salernitana will host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday (October 9) as both teams aim to return to winning ways after a while.

The hosts are winless in their last five league games since beating Sampdoria 4-0 on matchday three. After drawing thrice, the Garnets were beaten consecutively by Lecce and Sassuolo, with the latter drubbing them in a clinical 5-0 demolition.

With just seven points from eight games, Davide Nicola's side are 14th in the standings, four places above Verona, who've emerged as early relegation candidates.

The Gialloblu's form has slumped mightily since their ninth-place finish last season, as they have picked up just one win - beating Sampdoria 2-1 on matchday five. Since then, Gabriele Cioffi's side have failed to collect a single point, losing three straight games amp up pressure on the manager.

Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 16 clashes between the two teams, Verona have won seven times and lost to Salernitana on just four occasions, including a 2-1 home loss in their last meeting in January 2022.

Verona are one of the four teams against which Salernitana are unbeaten in Serie A.

In their two previous top-flight meetings, coming in the 2021-22 season, the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in Salerno, before Salernitana pulled off a 2-1 victory in Verona.

Salernitana have not won in five league games; in their most recent four, they have conceded at least twice. Never in the top flight have they conceded more than once five games in a row.

Verona have lost their last two away league games 2-0; the last time they thrice in a row without scoring was in April 2018.

Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Both teams have been underwhelming this season and are coming into the game off losing runs.

One thing going for Salernitana is that they've never lost to Verona before, although their current form is extremely poor. Verona could capitalise on their poor defense and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 Hellas Verona

Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

