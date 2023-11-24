Salernitana vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Salernitana and Lazio go head-to-head at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday.

The Granata are the only side yet to taste victory in the Italian top flight this season and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire record.

Salernitana were left spitting feathers in their last outing before the international break as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo after giving up their two-goal lead.

Prior to that, Filippo Inzaghi’s side picked up a 4-0 victory over Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia on October 31, four days before suffering a 2-0 loss against reigning champions Napoli.

Salernitana, who are yet to secure a Serie A win this season, are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, having picked up five points from 13 matches.

Elsewhere, Lazio failed to make it two wins from two last time as they were held to a goalless draw by AS Roma on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League, where they are currently second in Group E, one point behind first-placed Atletico Madrid.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are currently 10th in the Serie A standings, level on 17 points with ninth-placed Monza.

Salernitana vs Lazio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between Salernitana and Lazio, with the Rome-based side winning four of their previous six encounters.

The Granata have picked up two wins in that time, including a 3-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico in October 2022.

Lazio are unbeaten in three of their last four matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since late October.

Salernitana are yet to pick up a Serie A win this season, losing seven and claiming five draws in their 12 matches so far.

Lazio have lost all but one of their last four away games in the league, with a 2-0 victory at Sassuolo on October 21 being the exception.

Salernitana vs Lazio Prediction

While Lazio have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, they will be backing themselves against a poor Salernitana side who are early favorites to go down. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, and their contrasting form, we predict Sarri’s men will come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Lazio

Salernitana vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lazio to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Lazio’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the visitors’ last 10 games)