Salernitana vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana are back in Serie A action after their hard-fought win over Verona last week as they host Lazio at the Arechi Stadium on Saturday.

Lazio are winless so far this year. Following a 3-3 draw against Empoli earlier this month, they faced a 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan on Sunday.

Salernitana's win came at a great time as they were winless across all competitions since October and the three crucial points took them to within six points of safety. Two losses in their last five outings have seen Lazio drop to eighth place in the league standings.

Salernitana vs Lazio Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between the two sides across all competitions. These fixtures have all produced conclusive results with five games going Lazio's way and three games ending in a win for the hosts.

The last encounter between the two sides at Stadio Olimpico was their first meeting in the 21st Century. Lazio secured a comfortable 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Lazio form guide (Serie A): L-D-W-W-L

Salernitana vs Lazio Team News

Salernitana

Stefan Strandberg and Matteo Ruggeri are long-term absentees while Nadir Zortea was ruled out with an ankle injury picked up in the win over Verona.

Lassana Coulibaly is currently on international duty with Mali at the ongoing AFCON and remains unavailable.

Injured: Nadir Zortea, Matteo Ruggeri, Stefan Strandberg

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Lassana Coulibaly

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi is a doubt after missing the game against Inter Milan with a thigh injury picked up against Empoli. Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro withdrew from Ivory Coast's squad at their AFCON camp after displaying pneumonia-like symptoms and remains unavailable.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bobby Adekanye, Francesco Acerbi

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro

Salernitana vs Lazio Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (5-3-2): Vid Belec; Norbert Gyömbér, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luka Bogdan, Frédéric Veseli, Paweł Jaroszyński; Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Luca Ranieri; Franck Ribéry, Milan Đurić

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Adam Marušić, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Toma Basic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Pedro

Salernitana vs Lazio Prediction

Salernitana have faced five back-to-back losses at home heading into this fixture, failing to score in their last four games. Lazio have faced six of their seven losses at home but should be able to overcome the struggling hosts in this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Lazio

Edited by Peter P