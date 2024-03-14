Salernitana vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Salernitana will host Lecce at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a challenging campaign and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 4-2 by Cagliari in their last league outing, finding themselves three goals down before Grigoris Kastanos and Giulio Maggiore scored two quickfire consolation goals in the second half.

Salernitana sit rock-bottom in the Serie A standings with just 14 points from 28 matches and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

Lecce have also struggled to pick up points in the second half of the season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Hellas Verona in their last match falling behind in the opening 20 minutes and failing to find a way back into the clash before a tense finish to the game saw head coach Roberto D'Aversa headbutt an opposition player, prompting the dismissal of the Italian manager.

The visitors sit 16th in the league table with 25 points from 28 games and will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Saturday.

Salernitana vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Salernitana and Lecce. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Salernitana have the worst defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 58.

The Giallorossi are one of two teams in Serie A this season without a win on the road.

Salernitana vs Lecce Prediction

Salernitana have lost four of their last five games and are without a win in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have lost their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Similarly, Lecce have lost all but one of their last five matches and have managed just one win in their last 12 matches. They are without a win on the road all season but should have enough to pick up a point here.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 Lecce

Salernitana vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams at the Stadio Arechi have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups at the Stadio Arechi)