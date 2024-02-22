Salernitana vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

The action continues in round 26 of the Italian Serie A as Salernitana and Monza lock horns at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Fabio Liverani’s men yet to taste victory since the turn of the year.

Salernitana were simply outplayed at the San Siro by league leaders Inter Milan last Friday as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Nerazzurri.

Liverani’s men have now failed to win eight straight matches across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing seven, including a 6-1 defeat against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on January 4.

With 13 points from 25 matches, Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, seven points away from safety with just over a quarter of the season left.

Monza, on the other hand, picked up one of their best results this season as they secured a 4-2 victory over AC Milan at the Stadio Brianteo last time out.

Raffaele Palladino’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss against Empoli on January 21.

With 33 points from their 25 Serie A matches, Monza currently sit 11th in the league table, three points behind ninth-placed Napoli.

Salernitana vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Monza boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Monza are winless in five of their last six away matches, losing twice and picking up three draws since late November.

Salernitana have won just one Serie A home game this season and currently hold the division’s poorest home record, having picked up just seven points from 13 matches at the Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana vs Monza Prediction

Off the back of a remarkable victory over AC Milan, Monza will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

Palladino’s men take on an out-of-sorts Salernitana side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table and we fancy them claiming all three points here.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-2 Monza

Salernitana vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Monza (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Salernitana)