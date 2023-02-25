Salernitana vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023 

Salernitana will host Monza at the Stadio Arechi on Sunday (February 26) in Serie A.

The hosts enjoyed a fairly decent start to their season but have lost their way and are inching closer to the drop zone. Salernitana lost 2-0 to Lazio in their last game, conceding a quickfire double midway through the second half. Dylan Bronn then saw a late red card, subsequently scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Monza, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have their sights firmly on a top-half finish. They lost 1-0 to defending champions AC Milan in their last league outing. Monza were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin, as they were repeatedly carved apart by the Rossoneri.

The visitors are 11th in the league table with 29 points from 23 games.

Salernitana vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten previous meetings between Salernitana and Monza. The hosts have won just two of those games, while the visitors have won five.

Monza are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

Salernitana are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture and their last 14 across competitions.

The hosts have picked up 12 points at home in the league this season. Only Cremonese (3) and Sampdoria (3) have picked up fewer.

Monza have scored 28 goals in Serie A this season, the most in the bottom half of the league table.

I Granata have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 44 times.

Salernitana vs Monza Prediction

Salernitana have lost their last three games and have won just one of their last 11 league outings. They're without a win in their last six home games and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Monza's latest result ended their eight-game unbeaten streak in the league. They have won their last three away games in Serie A and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Monza

Salernitana vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Salernitana's last five games.)

