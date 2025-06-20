Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Salernitana will welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Arechi in the second leg of the Serie B relegation playoffs on Sunday. The match was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, but had to be rescheduled after many Salernitana players suffered food poisoning on the way home from the first leg last week.
The Blucerchiati registered a 2-0 home win in the first leg. Melle Meulensteen scored in the first half, and Marco Curto doubled their lead in the 86th minute. Late drama ensued as both teams had a player sent off in stoppage time. Samp's Fabio Borini was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time, while the Granata defender Petar Stojanović was sent off four minutes later.
The visitors were relegated to Serie C at the end of the Serie B campaign, but Brescia's eight-point deduction gave them a lifeline. As they have a two-goal lead on aggregate, they have a good chance of avoiding relegation to the third division for the first time. The hosts, meanwhile, can drop to Serie C for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Salernitana vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 24 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. The Granata have eight wins and three games have ended in draws.
- Both teams registered home wins in their regular-season meetings. The Blucerchiati continued that form with a home win in the first leg.
- Salernitana are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring seven goals.
- Sampdoria have lost just two of their last eight games since April, with both defeats registered on their travels.
- Four of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping three clean sheets.
- The Maroons are on a three-game winning streak at home in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets.
Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction
The Granata have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in all competitions, suffering five losses. They have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games while recording six wins, and will look to build on that form.
Pasquale Marino has recovered all eight players who were impacted by food poisoning. Petar Stojanović will serve a suspension here after being red-carded in the first leg. Roberto Soriano started from the bench and might get the nod to start this match.
The Blucerchiati head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, playing out three draws. They have kept four clean sheets in these games. Notably, they are winless in their last 15 away games, which is a cause for concern.
Fabio Borini is a confirmed absentee, while Lorenzo Venuti is a major doubt.
The hosts will not be at full strength, as their players may still be recovering from the effects of food poisoning. While that does give Sampdoria an advantage, they are winless in away games since October. With that in mind, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 Sampdoria
Salernitana vs Sampdoria Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes