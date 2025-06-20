Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Salernitana will welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Arechi in the second leg of the Serie B relegation playoffs on Sunday. The match was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, but had to be rescheduled after many Salernitana players suffered food poisoning on the way home from the first leg last week.

Ad

The Blucerchiati registered a 2-0 home win in the first leg. Melle Meulensteen scored in the first half, and Marco Curto doubled their lead in the 86th minute. Late drama ensued as both teams had a player sent off in stoppage time. Samp's Fabio Borini was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time, while the Granata defender Petar Stojanović was sent off four minutes later.

The visitors were relegated to Serie C at the end of the Serie B campaign, but Brescia's eight-point deduction gave them a lifeline. As they have a two-goal lead on aggregate, they have a good chance of avoiding relegation to the third division for the first time. The hosts, meanwhile, can drop to Serie C for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Ad

Trending

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 24 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. The Granata have eight wins and three games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their regular-season meetings. The Blucerchiati continued that form with a home win in the first leg.

Salernitana are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring seven goals.

Sampdoria have lost just two of their last eight games since April, with both defeats registered on their travels.

Four of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping three clean sheets.

The Maroons are on a three-game winning streak at home in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets.

Ad

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction

The Granata have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in all competitions, suffering five losses. They have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games while recording six wins, and will look to build on that form.

Pasquale Marino has recovered all eight players who were impacted by food poisoning. Petar Stojanović will serve a suspension here after being red-carded in the first leg. Roberto Soriano started from the bench and might get the nod to start this match.

Ad

The Blucerchiati head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, playing out three draws. They have kept four clean sheets in these games. Notably, they are winless in their last 15 away games, which is a cause for concern.

Fabio Borini is a confirmed absentee, while Lorenzo Venuti is a major doubt.

The hosts will not be at full strength, as their players may still be recovering from the effects of food poisoning. While that does give Sampdoria an advantage, they are winless in away games since October. With that in mind, a draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 Sampdoria

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More