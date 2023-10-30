Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023

Salernitana and Sampdoria go head-to-head at the Stadio Arechi in the Round of 32 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday (October 31).

The hosts failed to get up and running in the 2023-24 Serie A campaign as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday. Filippo Inzaghi‘s men are winless in the league this season, losing six of their opening 10 games.

Salernitana now return to the Coppa Italia, where they picked up a 1-0 win over Ternana in round one on August 13.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth on Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Sudtirol at the Stadio Druso in the Italian Serie B. That followed a 2-0 win over Cosenza at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 22, which snapped their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Andrea Pirlo’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Italia, where they scraped through the first round courtesy of a shootout win over Sudtirol in August.

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sampdoria boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning seven of the last 12 meetings and losing four.

Sampdoria are without a win in five away games, losing twice, since a 2-1 win at Ternana in August.

Salernitana have lost four of their most recent five outings and are winless in Serie A this season.

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction

Both teams have endured a slow start to their league campaign as they seek a morale-boosting cup win. Salernitana’s home advantage gives them a slight edge, so expect the hosts to see off Pirlo’s men, who have struggled on the road.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-0 Sampdoria

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salernitana to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in Sampdoria’s last 10 games.)