Salernitana vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Salernitana and Sampdoria will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday 13 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Lazio before the international break. Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Luis Alberto all got on the scoresheet in the victory.

Sampdoria fell to a 2-1 defeat to Bologna on home turf. All three goals in the game came after the break, with Mattias Svanberg and Marko Amautovic scoring either side of Morten Thorsby's goal.

The defeat left both sides still floundering in the relegation zone, making this game a relegation six-pointer.

Sampdoria are the better-placed side in 18th spot, having garnered nine points from 12 matches. Salernitana are two points and one spot below them in the table.

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Sampdoria have six wins and two losses from their last eight games against Salernitana. Both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in Coppa Italia in October 2020. Antonio La Gumina's 54th-minute strike was enough to give Sampdoria a 1-0 victory.

Both sides are in identical form, having each won just one of their last five league games, losing the other four.

Salernitana form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Sampdoria form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Team News

Salernitana

Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring), Leonardo Capezzi (meniscus), Antonio Russo (finger) and Frederic Veseli (calf) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Mamadou Coulibaly is also out for the game.

Injuries: Matteo Ruggeri, Leonardo Capezzi, Antonio Russo, Frederic Veseli, Mamadou Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Sampdoria

Valerio Verre (hamstring), Mikkel Damsgaard (hamstring) and Ronaldo Vieira (foot) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Fabio Quagliarella is a doubt with a thigh injury while Adrien Silva is suspended due to his red card against Torino.

Injuries: Valerio Verre, Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira

Suspension: Adrien Silva

Doubtful: Fabio Quagliarella

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Vid Belec (GK); Luca Ranieri, Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Nadir Zortea; Andrea Schiavone, Joel Obi, Francesco Di Tacchio; Franck Ribery; Simeon Nwankwo, Federico Bonazzoli

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Tommaso Augello, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Bartosz Bereszynski; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Nicola Murru; Francesco Caputo, Manolo Gabbiadini

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction

The two sides are among the most porous defensively in the league, which could set this up as an expansive, end-to-end game.

They are each battling to avoid the drop and would not want to drop points to a direct relegation rival. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring and thrilling draw.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 Sampdoria

Edited by Shardul Sant