Salernitana vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Salernitana will host Sampdoria at the Arechi Stadium in Serie A on Sunday as both teams look to pick up their first win of the season.

The Garnets, who returned to the top flight for the first time in 23 years last season, barely managed to stay in the division. Their new campaign hasn't gotten off to a promising start, picking up just one point in two games.

Salernitana started off their campaign with a 1-0 home loss to AS Roma followed by a goalless draw with Udinese. That came after a 2-0 loss to Parma in the first round of the Coppa Italia just a week before the start of the Serie A season.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, began their 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Reggina in the Coppa Italia but couldn't keep up the momentum in the league. Marco Giampaolo's side lost their opening game 2-0 to Atalanta at home before holding Juventus to a goalless stalemate.

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Sampdoria have won seven of their ten previous clashes with Salernitana, who've beaten them only thrice.

Last season, Sampdoria won 2-0 in Salernitana, who exacted revenge with a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Team News

Salernitana

The Garnets have many players sidelined with injuries - Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Emil Bohinen and Giorgios Kastanos.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Emil Bohinen, Giorgios Kastanos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria

Andrea Conti and Tomas Rincon are both injured for La Samp and will sit out this clash. Gonzalo Villar could come in for Rincon.

Injured: Andrea Conti, Tomas Rincon

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Predicted XIs

Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Dylan Bronn, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Giulio Maggiore, Tonny Vilhena, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Boulaye Dia, Federico Bonazzoli

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Ronaldo Vieira; Mehdi Leris, Gonzalo Villar, Filip Duricic, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Francesco Caputo

Salernitana vs Sampdoria Prediction

Neither team has scored in the new season thus far, but Sampdoria put up an excellent defensive performance against Juventus. A repeat of that could see them hold Salernitana for a draw.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Sampdoria

