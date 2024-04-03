Salernitana vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2024

Salernitana will host Sassuolo at the Stadio Arechi on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a near-abysmal campaign and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 3-0 by an in-form Bologna side last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after being second-best for the majority of the game.

Salernitana sit rock-bottom in the table with just 14 points picked up so far and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend as they look to exit the drop zone.

Sassuolo have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign and now find themselves fighting for survival in the final stretch of the season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last time out, with Gregoire Defrel opening the scoring late in the first half before Florian Thauvin levelled the scores for their opponents minutes later.

The visitors sit 19th in the Serie A standings with 24 points and could exit the relegation zone with a win on Friday.

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Salernitana and Sassuolo. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won double that tally with their other three matchups ending in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last two games in this fixture after winning five of their previous six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Salernitana are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 23.

Only two of the Neroverdi's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Sassuolo have conceded 57 goals in Serie A this season. Only Frosinone (61) and their weekend opponents (62) have conceded more.

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Prediction

Salernitana are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost all but two of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have lost their last six home games on the bounce and could struggle here.

Sassuolo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last 11 league outings. They have lost their last eight games on the road but should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-2 Sassuolo

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups at the Stadio Arechi)