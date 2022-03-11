Salernitana vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana entertain Sassuolo at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday as Serie A action returns over the weekend.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in the league since January as Inter Milan ran riot at home to secure a 5-0 win. After this home game, they travel to Turin to face Juventus next week, so they will be looking to avoid dropping points here.

Sassuolo made it three wins on the spin as they recorded a 4-1 win at Venezia last week. After this game, they travel to 16th-placed Spezia, where they will have a decent chance of making it five wins in a row.

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just eight times across all competitions so far. All of those encounters have produced conclusive results with five games going Sassuolo's way, while the hosts have emerged victorious three times.

This will be just the second meeting in Serie A between the two rivals, with I Neroverdi securing a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): L-D-D-D-D

Sassuolo form guide (Sassuolo): W-W-W-D-L

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Team News

Salernitana

Pasquale Mazzocchi became the latest casualty for the home side as he was ruled out with a knee issue for at least a week. Franck Ribery, Andrea Schiavone, and Luca Ranieri have also not trained ahead of the game and are unlikely to feature here with their respective injuries.

Mamadou Coulibaly has returned to training but his involvement remains doubtful.

U.S. Sassuolo @SassuoloUS



È iniziata la prevendita dei biglietti per il Settore Ospiti! Tutte le info sono disponibili su



#ForzaSasol 🖤 #SalernitanaSassuolo 🎟️È iniziata la prevendita dei biglietti per il Settore Ospiti! Tutte le info sono disponibili su bit.ly/3Kyirql #SalernitanaSassuolo 🎟️È iniziata la prevendita dei biglietti per il Settore Ospiti! Tutte le info sono disponibili su bit.ly/3Kyirql#ForzaSasol 🖤💚 https://t.co/7bI0FNmGk7

Injured: Franck Ribery, Andrea Schiavone, Luca Ranieri, Pasquale Mazzocchi

Doubtful: Mamadou Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Filip Djuricic, Rogerio, Giacomo Satalino, and Jeremy Toljan trained separately from the group ahead of the trip to southern Italy and are not likely to feature in this game. Maxime Lopez returns from a one-game ban here.

Injured: Filip Djuricic, Rogerio, Giacomo Satalino, Jeremy Toljan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Radu Drăgușin, Matteo Ruggeri, Federico Fazio; Éderson, Ivan Radovanović, Lassana Coulibaly, Grigoris Kastanos, Milan Đurić; Lys Mousset, Simone Verdi

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Giorgios Kyriakopoulos, Vlad Chiriches, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Prediction

Salernitana are winless at home since October and have just one clean sheet to their name this season. Sassuolo have 11 goals in their last three away games, one of which was the 2-0 win over reigning champions Inter Milan.

Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a win for visitors Sassuolo seems the likely outcome from the game, though neither side are expected to keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 Sassuolo

Edited by Peter P