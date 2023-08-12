Salernitana vs Ternana Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023

Salernitana host Ternana at the Stadio Arechi on Sunday in a 2023-24 Coppa Italia match, hoping to avoid the ignominy of a first-round exit in consecutive years.

The Garnets were beaten 2-0 by Parma at this stage of the competition last year, their earliest elimination since 2014.

For the second year in a row, Salernitana beat relegation and remained in Serie A. With 42 points from 38 games last season, the Campania outfit finished in 15th place.

Ahead of the new season, Paulo Sousa's side were involved in four pre-season matches, winning twice: the first one against AZ Picerno (1-0) and the last one against Augsburg (2-1).

Salernitana will be keen to begin the new campaign on a winning note, especially since they are up against a side from the lower division.

Ternana narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing only four points clear of the bottom three. A run of five consecutive defeats in their last five games of the season saw them plummet to 14th in the table, but much to their relief, they had already garnered enough points to ensure survival.

Salernitana vs Ternana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 previous clashes between the sides, with Salernitana winning on 13 occasions and losing just eight times.

The last two clashes between Salernitana and Ternana have ended in draws, with both coming in the 2017-18 Serie B season: 3-3 in September 2017 and 2-2 in January 2018.

Salernitana have beaten Ternana just once in their last five encounters: 1-0 in the 2016-17 season of Serie B.

Having lost out to Parma in the first round of the Coppa Italia last year, Salernitana are hoping to avoid consecutive first-round exits since a run of three in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

Ternana have been knocked out in the first round of the Coppa Italia in two of their last three seasons, including the 2022-23 season (3-2 defeat vs Cremonese).

Salernitana vs Ternana Prediction

Salernitana have struggled in their recent clashes with Ternana but, given the gulf in quality, we predict the home side will prevail here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Ternana

Salernitana vs Ternana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Salernitana to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes