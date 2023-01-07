Salernitana vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Salernitana will entertain Torino at the Arechi Stadium in Serie A on Sunday (January 8), seeking to snap a three-game losing run.

The hosts resumed their league campaign on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss at home to holders AC Milan. The reigning champions scored twice in the first 15 minutes. Federico Bonazzoli halved the deficit for Salernitana seven minutes from time, but an equaliser was not to be.

Torino, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Verona on Wednesday. Milan Duric gave Verona the lead in the 45th minute, but Aleksei Miranchuk's 64th-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

After 16 games, Salernitana (17) are 13th, while Torino (22) are ninth.

Salernitana vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just 16 times across competitions since their first meeting in Serie A in 1947. Torino lead 9-5.

The visitors have won all four of their league meetings, including a double in Serie A last season.

Torino have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games against Salernitana across competitions.

The hosts have conceded at least twice in their last four league games.

Salernitana have outscored Torino 20-17 in Serie A, but Torino (18) have been the better side defensively than the hosts (26).

Torino haven't kept a clean sheet on their travels this season, while Salernitana have two in eight home games.

Salernitana vs Torino Prediction

Salernitana have not scored in five of their last six meetings with Torino, including their last three home games. However, they have scored in their last seven home games this season.

Torino, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last six games. They have a strong record against Salernitana, so a defeat looks unlikely. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Torino

Salernitana vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

