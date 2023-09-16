Salernitana vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2023

Salernitana will welcome Torino to the Stadio Arechi in Serie A action on Monday, as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous outing, falling to a 2-0 away loss at Lecce. They are winless in the first three league outings, having drawn their first two games of the season.

The visitors, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season last time around as Nemanja Radonjić bagged a last-gasp winner in injury time to help them defeat Genoa 1-0 at home.

The hosts are in 16th place in the league table, with two points from four games. The visitors, thanks to their win in their previous outing, climbed to 11th place in the league table with four points.

Salernitana vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 18 times in all competitions, with six meetings coming in Serie A. The visitors have the upper hand against their southern rivals with nine wins in these meetings. The hosts have five wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, though the two meetings between them last season ended in 1-1 draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their six Serie A meetings against the hosts.

Salernitana are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats and failing to score in these defeats as well.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league outings at home, with four wins and four draws in that period.

Torino, meanwhile have suffered just one defeat in their last seven away games in the league, recording five wins and keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Salernitana vs Torino Prediction

Salernitana have endured a slow start to their league campaign, scoring three goals and conceding five times in three games thus far. They suffered a defeat in their previous outing without finding the back of the net and will look to produce a better performance in this match.

They have failed to score in two of their last four meetings against the visitors and have scored just one goal in their last four home meetings against them as well. With this in mind, Salernitana might struggle here.

While there are no injury concerns for head coach Paulo Sousa, Boulaye Dia has not reported to training since leaving Senegal in the international break, so his absence will have an impact on the club's performance in this match.

Il Toro recorded their first win of the season last time around and will look to build on that form in this match. They have scored just two goals in three games thus far and will need to work on their output in the final third.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and their current form, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Torino

Salernitana vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Candreva to score or assist any time - Yes