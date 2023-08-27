Salernitana vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2023

Salernitana welcome Udinese to the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Monday (August 28).

The hosts drew 2-2 at Roma last week in their campaign opener. Antonio Candreva bagged a brace for Salernitana, but Andrea Belotti completed his own brace eight minutes from time as the hosts forced a share of the spoils.

Salerntina extended their unbeaten run with a 1-0 win in the Coppa Italia earlier this month.

Udinese, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 home loss to Juventus in their campaign opener. They were one of the five teams who failed to score in their first league game of the season.

Salernitana vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1950 in the Serie B. Udinese lead 8-3, including two wins in Serie A.

Salernitana were unbeaten in two league meetings against Udinese last season, playing a goalless draw away and a 3-2 home win.

Five of their last eight meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, but six of the eight meetings at Salernitana have produced over 2.5 goals.

Salernitana have one win in seven home meetings against Udinese, with that win coming last season.

Udinese have scored at least twice in five of their eight games at Salernitana.

Salernitana vs Udinese Prediction

Salernitana have scored more than once in three of their 15 meetings against Udinese and have failed to score in three of their last six.

Although Udinese have the better record in recent meetings against Salernitana, they have just one win in four meetings against the hosts. They have won four of their eight games at Salernitana.

Udinese play their first away game of the season. In their last five away games in the previous campaign, they suffered back-to-back defeats and failed to score four times. Salernitana, meanwhile, went unbeaten in their last seven home games last season.

Considering Salernitana's home advantage and unbeaten start to the season and Udinese's poor away record in the league, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Udinese

Salernitana vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salernitana to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Candreva to score or assist any time - Yes