Salernitana vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Salernitana will entertain 12th-placed Udinese at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league games and held Roma to a 2-2 draw last week. Antonio Candreva and Boulaye Dia continued their fine form as they scored in either half. They have retained their top-flight season and will look to record a win in their final home game of the season.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last two games, failing to score in these matches. They have 46 points to their name and can still pull off a top-10 finish if they win their remaining two games of the season.

Salernitana vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 14 times in all competitions since 1950. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with eight wins. The hosts have just two wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two meetings against the visitors. The two teams played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in August.

The hosts are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 league outings.

Salernitana are winless at home against the visitors since 1950 and have not kept a clean sheet in seven home games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games at Saturday's venue, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last four away games in Serie A, failing to score in these games as well.

Both teams have scored 45 goals in 36 league games this season. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding 44 goals while the hosts have conceded 58 times in that period.

Salernitana vs Udinese Prediction

The Granata have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 league games but they have picked up just three wins in that period as well. They have one win in their seven home meetings against the visitors, scoring more than one goal just once in these games.

The Friulani have just one win in their last five games, suffering three defeats and failing to score in these defeats as well. While they have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 meetings against the hosts, they have endured a poor run recently. They have failed to score in five of their last six away games, suffering four defeats in that period.

Considering the contrast in the form of the two teams, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Udinese

Salernitana vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salernitana to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Boulaye Dia to score or assist anytime - Yes

