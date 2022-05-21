Salernitana vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana host Udinese at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday, with the home side needing a win to guarantee their survival in Italy's top flight.

Salernitana are currently 17th in the league, two points off the relegation zone. Davide Nicola's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last seven games. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Udinese on Sunday.

Udinese are 12th in the league, with nothing left to play for this season. Gabriele Cioffi's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost two of their last five games. They will look to end their season on a high with a win against Salernitana on Sunday.

US Salernitana 1919 @OfficialUSS1919 SALERNITANA - UDINESE: MATCH PREVIEW



Le statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Udinese sono consultabili cliccando bit.ly/3G1EG73



#SalernitanaUdinese #macteanimo #forzagranata SALERNITANA - UDINESE: MATCH PREVIEWLe statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Udinese sono consultabili cliccando 🇱🇻 SALERNITANA - UDINESE: MATCH PREVIEW Le statistiche, i precedenti, le rose, le curiosità e tutti i dati aggiornati nel Match Preview di Salernitana – Udinese sono consultabili cliccando 👉 bit.ly/3G1EG73 #SalernitanaUdinese #macteanimo #forzagranata https://t.co/8UW4UIPY3i

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Salernitana vs Udinese Head-to-Head

The two sides have only played each other once, which was in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Salernitana came away as 1-0 winners on the night, with Simone Verdi's 93rd-minute goal securing the victory.

Salernitana Form Guide: D-D-W-D-W

Udinese Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Salernitana vs Udinese Team News

Silvestri will be a huge miss for Udinese

Salernitana

Ederson will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Luca Ranieri is a doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luca Ranieri

Suspended: Ederson

Udinese

Marco Silvestri picked up an abdominal injury in midweek and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Isaac Success, Beto and Antonio Santurro are all still unavailable for the game.

Injured: Marco Silvestri, Isaac Success, Beto, Antonio Santurro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Udinese Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec; Federica Fazio, Ivan Radovanovic, Norbert Gyomber; Joel Obi, Grigoris Kastanos, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniele Padelli; Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Nehuen Perez; Iyenoma Udogie, Jean-Victor Makengo, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Nahuel Molina; Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Salernitana vs Udinese Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting runs of form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday. Salernitana should be able to carry over the momentum from their recent performances into the game and get past their opponents to guarantee their survival in Serie A.

We predict a tight game, with Salernitana coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Udinese

Edited by Adit Jaganathan