Salernitana vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana resume their Serie A campaign after a gap of three weeks as they welcome Venezia to the Stadio Arechi on Thursday.

Salernitana maintained their top-flight status at the last moment as Italian businessman Danilo Iervolino bought out the club for a surprisingly low €10 million on New Year's Eve.

Venezia, who also returned to Serie A at the start of the season with the hosts, are winless in their last six outings, with their last outing ending in a 3-1 home loss to Lazio.

The home side's previous encounter against Udinese was postponed due to COVID-19 cases. They are on a four-game losing streak in Serie A and suffered a 5-0 thumping at home against leaders Inter Milan in their previous match.

Salernitana vs Venezia Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 37 times across all competitions. The hosts have the better record in this fixture with 17 wins and are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors.

The Lagunari have 11 wins to their name, while the spoils have been shared seven times between the two sides. They last met at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in October, their first top-flight meeting this century.

Salernitana recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture, with Andrea Schiavone completing the comeback with an injury-time winner.

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Venezia form guide (all competitions):

Salernitana vs Venezia Team News

Salernitana

As many as nine players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week. Wajdi Kechrida is the only player whose name has so far been disclosed.

Stefan Strandberg is a long-term absentee on account of a hamstring injury. Here are the rest of the injury concerns for I Granata -

Matteo Ruggeri - Hamstring injury

Antonio Russo - Undisclosed

Lassana Coulibaly has been called up to the Mali squad for AFCON and has left the club.

Injured: Stefan Strandberg, Matteo Ruggeri

Doubtful: Antonio Russo, Sedrick Kalombo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Lassana Coulibaly (international duty), Wajdi Kechrida (COVID-19)

Venezia

There are no injury concerns for the visiting side but they will have two players suspended for this game - Tanner Tessmann and Mattia Caldara.

Tyrone Ebuehi received a late call-up to the Nigeria team for the AFCON after Leon Balogun withdrew due to an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tanner Tessmann, Mattia Caldara

Unavailable: Tyrone Ebuehi (international duty)

Salernitana vs Venezia Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (5-3-2): Vincenzo Fiorillo; Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Filippo Delli Carri, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri; Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Francesco Di Tacchio; Milan Duric, Simeon Nwankwo

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Sergio Romero; Cristian Molinaro, Pietro Ceccaroni, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Ethan Ampadu, Dor Peretz, Domen Crnigoj; Mattia Aramu, Dennis Johnsen; Francesco Forte

Salernitana vs Venezia Prediction

Salernitana have failed to score in their last five games across all competitions while Venezia have found the shooting boots in their last five outings, scoring nine goals.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league and, despite a good record against the visiting side, are expected to struggle here. A narrow win for Venezia looks the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-1 Venezia.

Edited by Peter P