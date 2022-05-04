Salernitana vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A has begun rounding up and will see Salernitana host Venezia at the Stadio Arechi on Thursday evening in their rescheduled league clash.

Salernitana are enjoying a good run at the moment in their pursuit of survival. They held Atalanta to a 1-1 draw last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but had to settle for the sole point.

Salernitana sit 18th in the Serie A standings with 26 points from 34 games. They can exit the drop zone with a win on Thursday and will be looking to do just that.

Venezia, on the other hand, are in abysmal form and could soon be confirmed as the first relegated side. They were beaten 2-1 by Italian giants Juventus in their last game, with their second-half leveler lasting just five minutes before the Bianconeri scored the winner.

The visitors remain rock-bottom in the league table with just 22 points. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week to save their rapidly sinking campaign.

Salernitana vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Salernitana and Venezia. The hosts have won eight of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year, which Salernitana won 2-1.

Salernitana Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Venezia Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Salernitana vs Venezia Team News

Salernitana

Matteo Ruggeri came off injured against Atalanta on Monday and is a doubt for this one alongside Ivan Radovanovic. Joel Obi and Mamadou Coulibaly are both injured and are set to miss out.

Injured: Joel Obi, Mamadou Coulibaly

Doubtful: Matteo Ruggeri, Ivan Radovanovic

Suspended: None

Venezia

Tyronne Ebuehi has begun recovery from injury but is a doubt for this one. Sergio Romero, Luca Lezzerini and Marco Modolo all remain on the injury list and will not feature for the visitors.

Injured: Marco Modolo, Sergio Romero, Luca Lezzerini

Doubtful: Tyronne Ebuehi

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Venezia Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Federico Fazio, Norbert Gyomber, Luca Ranieri; Nadir Zortea, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Ederson, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Simone Verdi, Milan Djuric

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Niki Maenpaa; Ales Mateju, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps; Domen Crnigoj, Ethan Ampadu, Antonio Vacca; Mattia Aramu, David Okereke; Thomas Henry

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Salernitana vs Venezia Prediction

Salernitana have won three of their last four league games after winning just one of their 20 games prior. They will be targeting maximum points in a crucial encounter against a fellow relegation battler on Thursday.

Venezia are on a nine-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 21 league outings. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-1 Venezia

Edited by Peter P