Salernitana vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Salernitana and Verona will trade tackles for three points at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Atalanta at the same ground on Saturday. Duvan Zapata scored the winning goal 15 minutes from time.

Verona secured a surprise 3-2 home victory over AS Roma on Sunday. Davide Faraoni scored the match-winner in the 63rd minute to help the hosts complete the comeback victory.

That victory helped the Veneto outfit climb up to 14th place in the table with three points accrued from four matches. Salernitana sit rock-bottom and are the only side yet to register points in the league this term.

Salernitana vs Verona Head-to-Head

Verona have seven wins from their last 14 matches against Salernitana. Four games have ended in draws while the hosts were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a Serie B fixture in February 2019 when Giampaolo Pazzini's strike helped Verona secure a 1-0 home win en-route to their promotion.

The home side have lost all four of their league games since their return to the top-flight this term. Verona's victory over Roma halted a run of three consecutive defeats.

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Verona form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Salernitana vs Verona Team News

Salernitana

Matteo Ruggeri is the only injury concern for the hosts with a hamstring problem. Ramzi Aya, Leonardo Capezzi (knee) and Frederic Veseli are all doubts for the visit of Verona.

Injury: Matteo Ruggeri

Doubtful: Ramzi Aya, Leonardo Capezzi, Frederic Veseli

Suspension: None

Verona

Gianluca Frabotta, Miguel Veloso, Bosko Sutalo and Kevin Ruegg have all been sidelined with muscle injuries.

Injuries: Kevin Ruegg, Gianluca Frabotta, Miguel Veloso, Bosko Sutalo

Suspension: None

Salernitana vs Verona Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vid Belec (GK); Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo; Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Mamadou Coulibaly, Wajdi Kechrida; Franck Ribery, Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari, Giovani Simeone

Salernitana vs Verona Prediction

The hosts were favorites to suffer an immediate return to Serie B and their poor start to the campaign has not given signs of any reprieve. Verona, for their part, have not been impressive either but their victory over Roma will give them confidence heading into this game.

Both sides are relatively low-scoring but we are backing the visitors to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-1 Verona

