Salford City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023 

Salford City host Burnley at the Peninsula on Tuesday (September 26) in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts have endured a torrid start to their league campaign as they turn their attention to cup. Salford lost 3-2 to Harrogate Town in their last League Two outing, recovering from two goals down only to concede a late winner.

Salford City beat Preston North End and Leeds United on penalties in the first two rounds of the EFL Cup.

Burnley, meanwhile, have not had the smoothest of returns to the Premier League, where they remain winless. They lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United on Saturday despite dominating possession.

The visitors beat Nottingham Forest in the previous round of the League Cup. with Zeki Amdouni scoring the sole goal of the game.

Salford City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Salford are without a clean sheet in 11 games across competitions.

Burnley are without a clean sheet in three games.

Salford are one of three teams in the fourth tier yet to win at home this season.

Burnley have the worst-defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 13 times.

Burnley have scored just four goals in the league this season. Only Luton Town (3) have scored fewer.

Salford City vs Burnley Prediction

Salford are on a five-game losing streak, not scoring theice. They have won just one of their last five home games.

Burnley, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their six this season. They're, however, unbeaten in seven away games, so they should win this one.

Prediction: Salford 1-3 Burnley

Salford City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Salford's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Salford to concede first: Yes (The hosts have conceded the first goal in eight of their last 10 meetings.)