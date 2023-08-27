Salford vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2023

Leeds United visit the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday to face Salford in the second round of the Carabao Cup, looking to build on their last win.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, the Peacocks have found life difficult in the Championship so far.

After going winless in their opening three games, Leeds overcame Ipswich Town in a pulsating 4-3 victory, their first of the league season.

It saw them climb up to 13th place in the table with five points in four games.

In the last round of the cup, Leeds beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at home, fighting back from a first-half deficit with two quickfire goals after the break from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk.

Salford City have struggled for consistency in the Football League Two so far. With two wins and defeats each in five games, the Ammies are down in 10th place on the league table.

However, in the Carabao Cup, Neil Wood's side overcame Preston North End 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Salford raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening half, courtesy of a brace from Connor McLennan, but the Lilywhites fired back through Ben Woodburn and Duane Holmes.

In the shootouts, Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen both missed for Preston while Salford converted all four of their spot-kicks to reach this stage of the competition.

Salford vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second-ever clash between Salford and Leeds.

Leeds beat Salford 3-0 in the Carabao Cup first round in August 2019; Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich were the scorers for the Peacocks that day.

Leeds United are looking to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup for the third straight year.

Having won their last match, Leeds United are looking to win consecutively for the first time this season.

Salford vs Leeds United Prediction

Salford gave Preston a tough run in the last round of the cup and will be looking to ruffle Leeds United's feathers too. The Peacocks, though, are the stronger team on paper and have the means to hurt their hosts.

We expect Leeds to emerge victorious in this match.

Prediction: Salford 1-2 Leeds United

Salford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes