Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

Real Salt Lake will entertain Columbus Crew at America First Field in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Preview

The hosts will seek to maintain their early momentum by making the most of their home advantage against Columbus Crew. Salt Lake sit third in the Western Conference with 11 points following three wins and two draws. The upcoming game is crucial for the hosts, with up to six teams hot on their heels in the standings.

Claret and Cobalt failed to end their 14-year trophy drought last season after crashing out in the first round of the playoffs. They last won the MLS Cup in 2009. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni says their objective for the new season remains the ultimate prize. Salt Lake were given a 4-0 correction by Columbus Crew in their last meeting.

The visitors are enjoying a bright start to the season as well. They sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, tied at 12 points with three other teams. Columbus Crew got back to winning ways in their previous fixture after a winless run of four games (D3, L1). They will hope to build on that success and keep up the chase.

The Crew are the reigning MLS Cup champions – their third title. They were unable to defend the two previous titles (2008, 2020), but are hoping to do so this time, according to head coach Wilfried Nancy. Columbus Crew could snatch the Eastern Conference top spot if they prevail over Salt Lake on Sunday.

Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salt Lake have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Columbus Crew.

Salt Lake boast two wins and three draws in their last five home games against Columbus Crew.

Salt Lake have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Columbus Crew have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Salt Lake have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Columbus Crew have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Salt Lake have been able to maintain their consistency thanks to a couple of reliable performers such as Cristian Arango, who is leading the chart with six goals. He also boasts four assists while Diego Luna has delivered five.

Yaw Yeboah is enjoying a promising start, with four goals netted in favor of Columbus Crew.

Salt Lake are expected to come out on top based on home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Salt Lake 2-1 Columbus Crew

Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Salt Lake to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus Crew to score - Yes