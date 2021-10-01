Salzburg vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Salzburg welcome LASK to the Red Bull Arena for matchday 10 of the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of an impressive Champions League victory over Lille. The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Salzburg picked up their first Champions League victory last Wednesday as they claimed a 2-1 win over French champions Lille.

Matthias Jaissle’s men now return to the Austrian Bundesliga where they extended their dominance last time out courtesy of a 2-0 win over Wolfsberger AC.

Salzburg are currently en route to another league title as they currently sit at the top of the table with a seven-point cushion on Sturm Graz.

Meanwhile, LASK were denied a third win on the bounce as they played out a 1-1 draw with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Group A of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Prior to that, Andreas Wieland’s men claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Stripfing/Weiden in the OFB Cup, before edging out Flyeralarm Admira 3-1 in the league.

With 10 points from nine games, LASK are currently sixth on the log but could rise as high as third with a win.

Salzburg vs LASK Head-To-Head

Salzburg have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from their last 44 encounters. LASK have managed just four wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Salzburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

LASK Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Salzburg vs LASK Team News

Salzburg

The defending champions remain without the services of Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Oumar Soulet, Zlatko Junuzovic and Kamil Piatkowski, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Oumar Soulet, Zlatko Junuzovic and Kamil Piatkowski

Suspended: None

LASK

Andreas Gruber, Tobias Lawal, Marko Raguz, Phillip Wiesinger, Strahinja Kerkez and Mamoudou Karamoko will all sit out the game as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Andreas Gruber, Tobias Lawal, Marko Raguz, Phillip Wiesinger, Strahinja Kerkez, Mamoudou Karamoko

Suspended: None

Salzburg vs LASK Predicted XI

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Philipp Kohn; Andreas Ulmer, Max Wober, Jerome Onguene, Rasmus Kristensen; Nicolas Seiwald, Mohamed Camara, Brenden Aaronson, Luka Sucic; Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor

LASK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Schlager; James Holland, Felix Luckeneder, Marvin Potzmann; Rene Renner, Peter Michorl, Hyun-Seok Hong, Florian Flecker; Thomas Goiginger, Alexander Schmidt, Husein Balic

Salzburg vs LASK Prediction

Salzburg head into the game on a run of six consecutive wins over LASK and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling in this fixture. They boast a significantly superior crop of players and we predict they will come away with a win in this one.

Prediction: Salzburg 3-1 LASK

