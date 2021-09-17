Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | Austria Bundesliga 2021-22

Salzburg will welcome Rapid Vienna to the Red Bull Arena for a matchday eight fixture in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of continental exertions. The hosts picked up a memorable 1-1 draw away to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League in a game in which they missed two penalties and were unlucky not to win.

Rapid Vienna suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Belgian side Genk on home turf in the Europa League on Thursday. Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu scored the match-winner in injury time.

Salzburg still lead the way atop the standings in their quest to win a ninth consecutive league title. They are the only side with a 100% record in the league this season while Rapid Vienna sit in ninth spot on eight points from seven matches.

Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head

Salzburg have 44 wins from their last 91 matches against Rapid Vienna. The two sides shared the spoils on 21 occasions while 25 previous matches ended in a victory for the capital side.

Their most recent meeting came in May, when Zambia international Patson Daka scored a brace to guide Salzburg to a routine 2-0 victory on home turf.

Salzburg's draw with Sevilla halted a run of 13 consecutive victories (including friendlies) while Rapid Vienna have now gone three matches without a win.

Salzburg form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Team News

Salzburg

Sekou Koita (knee) and Albert Vallci (achilles) have both been ruled out due to injuries. Furthermore, midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic is a doubt for the visit of Rapid Vienna with a bruised knee.

Injuries: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci

Doubtful: Zlatko Junuzovic

Rapid Vienna

Oliver Strunz (foot), Lion Schuster (muscle cramps) and Richard Strebinger (muscle) have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Christopher Dibon and Robert Ljubicic will undergo late fitness tests to determine their recoveries from their ACL and muscle injuries respectively.

Injuries: Oliver Strunz, Richard Strebinger, Lion Schuster

Doubtful: Christopher Dibon, Robert Ljubicic

Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XI

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Philipp Kohn (GK); Andreas Ulmer, Max Wober, Oumar Solet, Rasmus Kristensen; Nicolas Seiwald, Mohamed Camara, Brenden Aaronson, Luka Sucic; Karim Adeyemi, Benjamin Sesko

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler (GK); Maxmilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Thorsten Schick; Srdjan Grahovac, Dejan Petrovic; Marco Grul, Taxiarchis Fountas, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara

Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Salzburg are by far the most dominant team in Austrian football and the hosts simply have too much firepower for the rest of the competition.

Both teams are attack-minded, and although the champions have been more reserved in their play this season, they could up the ante against one of the traditional sides. We are backing Salzburg to triumph in a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Salzburg 3-1 Rapid Vienna

