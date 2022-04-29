Salzburg vs Ried prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Cup 2021-22 

Salzburg will face Ried in the final of the Austrian Cup at the Worthersee Stadion on Sunday.

Salzburg booked their spot in the showpiece event by seeing off Wolfsberger on penalties in the semifinal last month. Ried progressed with a 2-1 victory over Hartberg, with all three goals in the game coming after the break.

They come into the game on the back of a 1-1 home draw with Admira in league action on Tuesday. Ante Bajic's strike for the hosts was canceled out by Suliman Mustapha's last-gasp equalizer.

Salzburg will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Salzburg vs Ried Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 87 occasions in the past and Salzburg have been vastly superior in previous matches played.

The Austrian champions have 50 wins to their name, while 22 matches have ended in a share of the spoils. Ried were victorious on 15 previous occasions.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in October 2021 when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on matchday 13 of the current Austrian Bundesliga campaign.

Salzburg form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Ried form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Salzburg vs Ried Team News

Salzburg

Albert Vallci, Bryan Okoh and Sekou Koita have all been sidelined with injuries, while Daouda Guindo is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Albert Vallci, Bryan Okoh, Sekou Koita

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Daouda Guindo

Ried

Matthias Gragger and Julian Wiessmeier have both been ruled out with injuries, while Marcel Ziegl is suspended.

Injuries: Matthias Gragger, Julian Wiessmeier

Suspension: Marcel Ziegl

Salzburg vs Ried Predicted XI

Salzburg (4-3-3): Philipp Kohn (GK); Bernardo, Maximilian Wober, Kamil Piatkowski, Ignace Van der Brempt; Maurits Kjaergaard, Nicolas Seiwald, Nicolas Capaldo; Brenden Aaronson, Benjamin Sesko, Junior Adamu

Ried (4-4-2): Samuel Sahin-Radlinger (GK); Felix Seiwald, Markus Lackner, Luca Meisl, Josef Weberbauer; Philipp Pomer, Leo Mikic, Nikola Stosic, Ante Bajic; Nene Dorgeles, Stefan Nuts

Salzburg vs Ried Prediction

Salzburg are the defending champions in the competition and are on course for a fourth consecutive domestic double.

The Wals-Siezenheim outfit are overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious and, barring an unlikely upset, they should stroll to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Salzburg 4-0 Ried

