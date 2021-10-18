Salzburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

European football is set to return this week and will see Salzburg host Wolfsburg in UEFA Champions League action at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Salzburg were unfortunate not to win their opening Champions League game as they squandered two penalty kicks against 10-man Sevilla.

However, they redeemed themselves in their next game, scoring twice from the penalty spot to take a 2-1 win over Lille.

Salzburg sit at the top of their group with four points from two games. They will look to retain their position when they face Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg also had to settle for a point in their first Champions League game as they played out a 1-1 draw against Lille. The German side then repeated the scoreline when they faced Sevilla in their next game.

Wolfsburg sit third in the group with two points and will be looking to pick up their first Champions League win on Wednesday.

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Salzburg and Wolfsburg in the past, a club friendly that took place back in 2007. Wolfsburg won the game 1-0.

Wednesday's game will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, who will both be looking to make their mark.

Salzburg Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-D

Wolfsburg Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D-D

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg Team News

Salzburg

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench in the second half of Salzburg's last league game and then had to go off 10 minutes later after picking up an injury. The striker joins Salzburg's already bloated injury list which includes Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Oumar Soulet, Zlatko Junuzovic and Kamil Piatkowski.

Injured: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Oumar Soulet, Zlatko Junuzovic, Kamil Piatkowski, Benjamin Sesko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Bartosz Bialek, William, Xaver Schlager and Admir Mehmedi are all out with injuries and are not expected to feature on Wednesday.

Josuha Guilavogui was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the space of six minutes against Atletico Madrid and is now suspended.

Injured: Bartosz Bialek, William, Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Josuha Guilavogui

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Philipp Kohn; Andreas Ulmer, Max Wober, Jerome Onguene, Rasmus Kristensen; Nicolas Seiwald, Mohamed Camara, Brenden Aaronson, Luka Sucic; Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussill, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Max Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Maximilian Arnold, Aster Vranckx; Renato Steffen, Dodi Lukebakio, Ridle Baku; Wout Weghorst

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Salzburg have performed superbly across all competitions this campaign and are unbeaten in their last 24 games. They have not lost a home game in 2021 and will want to continue that run on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg have lost the good form with which they began their season. They are winless in their last six games and that run could extend to seven this week.

Prediction: Salzburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

