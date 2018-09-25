Sam Allardyce criticizes Paul Pogba for latest comments, defends Mourinho

What's the story?

FA Cup winner Vinnie Jones and Sam Allardyce have slammed Manchester United star Paul Pogba for the comments he made after United's draw against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pogba responded to the harsh criticism that Mourinho made against his team and said that he wanted the team to be allowed to play more attacking football.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United played out a draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and now stand at seventh place in the Premier League table behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Watford, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The hosts were outplayed by the visitors, something manager Jose Mourinho did not appreciate, especially in the presence of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson who was at Old Trafford for the first time since his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

The Portuguese manager has since expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, questioning their attitude in the game.

The heart of the matter

Pogba responded to the Mourinho's criticism, saying that he wants the team to be allowed to play more attacking football especially at Old Trafford.

When asked why the team isn't attacking more, he said: "I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me."

"I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing."

It appears Allardyce and Jones are not impressed by the World Cup winner and slammed him on Monday's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

Big Sam added: "What I saw of United on Saturday, how many times they gave the ball away and particularly Pogba for Wolves’ goal, it was just not Man United for me and just not the players who seemed to have turned it around but have slipped back into not performing at their top level."

Speaking of Pogba's comments, Allardyce said, "It’s nothing to do with Jose how poorly the players played on Saturday.I just think the attitude of the players is not right."

When asked how he would handle the situation, Allardyce replied, "I think you pull him to the side and have a word with him to begin with."

"When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford."

What's next?

Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho is already strained at the club and his latest outburst is certainly not going to help mend it. This, combined, with United's recent performances leaves the club with a lot of internal issues to deal with before they can really challenge for the Premier League title.