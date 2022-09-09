Sampdoria vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Sampdoria on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sampdoria are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Hellas Verona and will need to bounce back in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw y RB Salzburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an impressive record against Sampdoria and have won 25 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed eight victories against AC Milan and will need to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for AC Milan. Rafael Leao scored the winning goal on the day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-D-L

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-D-W

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Team News

Sampdoria have a point to prove

Sampdoria

Andrea Conti remains the only injury concern for Sampdoria and will not be able to feature in this game. The hosts will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Andrea Conti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have an impressive squad

AC Milan

Ante Rebic has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, and Rade Krunic are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rade Krunic, Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Jeison Murillo, Tommaso Augello; Ronaldo Vieira; Manolo Gabbiadini, Tomas Rincon, Filip Djuricic, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Francesco Caputo

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Tommaso Pobega, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Rafael Leao; Divock Origi

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to defend their league crown. The likes of Rafael Leao and Junior Messias have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Sampdoria have struggled this season and find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 AC Milan

