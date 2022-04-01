Sampdoria vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sampdoria host AS Roma at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Sunday, looking to build on their latest win.

La Samp beat promoted side Venezia 2-0 away from home before heading into the international break which ended a run of three consecutive top-flight defeats.

It opened up a seven-point gap between them and the relegation zone but Marco Giampaolo's side face another huge test.

The Giallorossi are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in Serie A, but have won only five times during this period, including a stunning 3-0 defeat of Lazio before the international break.

Sampdoria vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

Roma have won 18 of their last 39 matches with Sampdoria, losing nine.

The Giallorossi were beaten 2-0 in their last away match against La Samp in May 2021 but the sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico in the December reverse.

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Sampdoria vs AS Roma Team News

Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini has been ruled out of the campaign with a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in February.

Head coach Marco Giampaolo could field the same lineup that defeated Venezia in their last game before the international break.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola hasn't played a single minute in Roma's 2021-22 campaign after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture at Euro 2020 with Italy. But he's close to returning now.

Head coach Jose Mourinho might stick with the same XI that crushed Lazio 3-0 in the Rome derby two weeks ago.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszyński, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Nicola Murru; Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Antonio Candreva; Stefano Sensi, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Francesco Caputo.

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham.

Sampdoria vs AS Roma Prediction

Roma are in good shape with their injury woes largely subsided and come into the match as favorites.

Sampdoria defeated them on their last visit to Genoa but a repeat is unlikely given their contrasting form.

With Abraham firing on all cylinders, the Giallorossi should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 AS Roma

Edited by Peter P