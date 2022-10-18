Sampdoria vs Ascoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022 

Sampdoria will host Ascoli at the Luigi Ferraris on Thursday (October 20) afternoon in the Round of 32 of the Coppa Italia.

The hosts have endured an abysmal Serie A campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Marco Giampaolo and will now hope to find better luck in the domestic cup. Sampdoria beat Serie B side Reggina 1-0 in the previous round, with Abdelhamid Sabiri scoring the winner from spot midway through the second half.

Sampdoria are four-time winners of the Coppa Italia and made it to the Round of 16 last season, losing to Juventus.

Ascoli, meanwhile, have struggled in the second tier after a decent start to their campaign. They beat Venezia 3-2 in the first round of the Coppa Italia, via goals from Anthony Fontana, Marcello Falzerano and Dario Saric, who has left the club to join Palermo.

The visitors have made it further in the cup competition this season than they did in the previous two. Ascoli will now look to test their mettle against top-flight opposition.

Sampdoria vs Ascoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Sampdoria and Ascoli. The hosts have won three of those games, while the visitors have won twice.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

I Blucerchiati are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

I Picchi's last win at Sampdoria came in 2006.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions.

Two of Ascoli's three league wins this season have come on the road.

Sampdoria have picked up just two points at home this season. Only newly promoted Cremonese have picked up fewer.

Sampdoria vs Ascoli Prediction

Sampdoria have lost five of their last six games and are winless in their last ten. They are winless in their last six home games and will be desperate to end that streak.

Ascoli beat Bari 2-0 in their last game to end a five-game winless streak. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the hosts come out trumps.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Ascoli

Sampdoria vs Ascoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sampdoria

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the hosts' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Sampdoria to concede first: Yes (The hosts have conceded first in four of their last five games.)

