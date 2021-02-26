Sampdoria vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

The Stadio Luigi Ferraris will be lit up on Sunday, as Sampdoria host Atalanta in a lunch-time kick-off.

The hosts come into this encounter on the back of a 1-0 loss away to Lazio in a game where they were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

That defeat meant that the Genoans remained in 10th spot on the Serie A table. They will be seeking to get back to winning ways on home soil.

Atalanta also fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Prior to that, La Dea had comprehensively defeated Napoli 4-2 to climb up to fifth on the table.

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 30 occasions in the past and Sampdoria have the better head-to-head record.

I Blucerchiati have 14 wins to their name, while Atalanta were victorious on 10 previous occasions. Six games in the past ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday five of the current campaign. In that match, Sampdoria had the luxury of missing a penalty but still registered a shock 3-1 victory against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium.

Sampdoria have been in mixed form of late, with two wins registered from their last five league games.

Atalanta have rediscovered their mojo after a poor start to the campaign and have lost just one of their last 14 Serie A fixtures.

Sampdoria form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Team News

Sampdoria will be without two players due to injuries. Omar Colley and Ernesto Torregrossa (both muscle) are unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, midfielder Adrien Silva will serve a one-game ban for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Ernesto Torregrossa, Omar Colley

Suspension: None

Atalanta

The visitors will be without two injured players for the trip to Genoa. Star striker Duvan Zapata pulled up with a muscle injury against Real Madrid and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks. In his absence, 'super-sub' Luis Muriel will be charged with leading the line.

Hans Hateboer is also ruled out with a foot injury. Atalanta will be without manager Gian Piero Gasperini on the sideline after he was suspended for one match following his unsporting conduct.

In his absence, assistant manager Tullio Gaetano Gritti is expected to take charge on the bench. Defender Berat Djimsiti is also suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Duvan Zapata, Hans Hateboer

Suspension: Gian Piero Gasperini, Berat Djimsiti

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Emil Auderdo (GK); Vasco Regini, Maya Yoshida, Alex Ferrari; Tommasso Augello, Albin Ekdal, Mehdi Leris, Antonio Candreva; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagriarella

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Jose Palomino, Christian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gossens, Remo Freuler, Martin de Roon, Joakim Maehle; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic; Luis Muriel

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Prediction

Despite Atalanta's improved results, they still have a tendency to leak goals at an abundant rate. This is evidenced by how they threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Torino.

Claudio Ranieri's side have enough players to take advantage of any lapses in defense, suggesting this could be a high-scoring game.

However, we expect the visitors to score enough goals to win the game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-3 Atalanta