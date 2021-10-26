Sampdoria vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Seeking to pick up successive wins in Serie A for the first time this season, Sampdoria take on Atalanta at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game without a win in each of their last two games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Sampdoria returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Spezia on home turf.

Prior to that, Roberto D'Aversa’s men were on a run of four games without a win, picking up one draw and losing three since a 3-0 win over Empoli on 19 September.

The result saw Sampdoria move clear of the relegation places as they currently occupy 15th place after picking up nine points from nine matches.

Meanwhile, Atalanta failed to bounce back from their Champions League defeat to Manchester United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side head into Wednesday’s game winless in three of their most recent four games across all competitions, losing two and picking up one draw.

With 15 points from nine games, Atalanta are currently fifth on the log, level on points with Juventus and Florentina.

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Head-To-Head

Sampdoria have a surprise lead in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from their last 31 encounters. Atalanta have picked up 13 wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Atalanta Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Team News

Sampdoria

Sampdoria remain without the services of Mikkel Damsgaard, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira, who have been sidelined through injuries. Mohammed Ihattaren will also play no part in the game due to personal reasons.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Valerio Verre, Ronaldo Vieira

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohammed Ihattaren

Atalanta

The visitors head into the game with a lengthy absentee list. Merih Demiral, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer, Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Nicola Murru; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso, Marten de Roon, Matteo Lovato, Jose Luis Palomino, Davide Zappacosta, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Joakim Maehle, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata

Sampdoria vs Atalanta Prediction

Sampdoria will head into the game full of confidence after claiming a 2-1 win against Spezia over the weekend. However, despite Atalanta’s recent struggles, they head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will return to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-3 Atalanta

Edited by Peter P