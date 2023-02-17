Sampdoria vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Nineteenth-placed Sampdoria will welcome 11th-placed Bologna to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are winless in six league outings but have avoided defeat in their last two games, including a goalless draw against Inter Milan in their last outing in midweek. Sampdoria have 11 points in 22 games and are eight points adrift of 17th-placed Spezia just outside the relegation zone.

Bologna, meanwhile, saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend with a 1-0 home defeat against Monza to slip out of the top ten.

Sampdoria vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 110 times across competitions, with most of these encounters taking place in Serie A. Bologna lead 44-33 overall.

Sampdoria are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors, losing seven times. They snapped their seven-game losing streak against Bologna with a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Sampdoria have failed to score in five of their last six Serie A games.

The hosts are winless at home in Serie A this term, failing to score in their last seven games.

Sampdoria have lost their last three home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring ten goals in 22 games.

Sampdoria vs Bologna Prediction

Sampdoria have struggled in recent league games, and their lack of firepower in front of goal has been their biggest problem this season. They have failed to score in six of their last seven games across ompetitions, and the trend could continue.

Bologna, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight games against the hosts and have won their last three away games in the fixture. They might capitalise on Sampdora's poor home form and take all three points

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Bologna

Sampdoria vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Riccardo Orsolini to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes