Sampdoria vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria aim to get their Serie A campaign back on track against Bologna, as the two teams fight it out at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Sunday.

The Blucerchiati have fallen to 10th in the table after an excellent start, while the visitors aren't too far behind in 14th place.

Claudio Ranieri oversaw Sampdoria's four-match winning run come to an end in the Genovese derby, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The Blucerchiati's Sardinian hoodoo continued, with a 2-0 loss away to Cagliari meaning they've not won there in 13 years.

Bologna followed their 3-2 win over Cagliari at home with a 1-0 loss to Napoli in the same ground, with the visitors spurning chance after chance after Victor Osimhen had given them the lead.

The Felsinei nearly stole a point late on, with Ricardo Orsolini and Rodrigo Palacio both drawing saves from David Ospina.

Sampdoria vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Bologna have won six of their last 10 games against Sampdoria, with the Genovese side winning four, all of which came at home.

Advertisement

The Rossoblu have won the last three games between the pair, including doing the double over Sampdoria last season, with Bologna winning both games 2-1.

Sampdoria form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Bologna form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Sampdoria vs Bologna Team News

Sampdoria

📝 Gym and fitness work for Doria at a windy Mugnaini ahead of #SampBologna ➡️ https://t.co/COGHiTTjA4 pic.twitter.com/tu6UY0iVHH — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) November 20, 2020

Claudio Ranieri will be without defenders Lorenzo Tonelli and Tommaso Augello due to suspension, which should result in starts for Omar Colley alongside Maya Yoshida and Vasco Regini coming in at left-back.

Keita Balde will remain out injured until December, while Manolo Gabbiadini is still gaining match-fitness. With one eye on the derby against Genoa in a midweek Coppa Italia game, Ranieri may rotate his lineup, but his options are limited.

Injured: Keita Balde

Doubtful: Manolo Gabbiadini

Suspended: Tommaso Augello, Lorenzo Tonelli

Bologna

Violence against women is subtle, silent and often not visible. But together we can show domestic abuse a red card 🟥



Join at @SerieA_EN and @WeWorldOnlus pic.twitter.com/fX83XsrePL — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Sinisa Mihajlovic lost Aaron Hickey during the international break, which added to an already lengthy injury list. Stefano Denswil featured against Napoli anyway, so he should keep his position at left-back.

Mihajlovic doesn't have any options with which to rotate, so the same side that started against Napoli should take the field this weekend.

Injured: Nikola Sansone, Ibrahima Mbaye, Federico Santander, Mitchell Dijks, Andrea Poli, Andrea Skov Olsen, Aaron Hickey, Gary Medel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Bologna Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Vasco Regini; Antonio Candreva, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagliarella

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Lorenzo di Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Stefano Denswil; Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Sampdoria vs Bologna Prediction

Claudio Ranier's men may be distracted by the forthcoming derby, but with a chance to move up the table after a bruising international break, Sampdoria will be keen to score against a Bologna defence that has not kept a clean sheet in ages.

Fabio Quagliarella has failed to score in the last two games, but he's always a threat, although Bologna have plenty of attacking threat of their own. We expect Sampdoria to edge Bologna in a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Sampdoria 3-2 Bologna