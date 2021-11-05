Sampdoria vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A resumes this weekend and will see Sampdoria host Bologna at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Sampdoria have been in near abysmal form lately as they have won just one of their last seven Serie A games. They lost 3-0 to Torino in their last game and never really tested their opponents as they managed just one shot on target all game.

Sampdoria sit 15th in Serie A with just nine points from 11 games. They are just one point above the drop zone and three above rock-bottom in Serie A.

Bologna ended a three-game winless run that saw them concede eight goals with a 2-0 win over Cagliari last time out. Lorenzo De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic both got on the scoresheet as Bologna won on home turf.

Bologna sit mid-table in 10th place with 15 points from 11 games. They will be looking to win back-to-back league games on Sunday for the first time since March.

Sampdoria vs Bologna Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 27 meetings between Sampdoria and Bologna. Sampdoria have won 11 of those games, while Bologna have two fewer. There have been seven draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season. Bologna won the game 3-1. Musa Barrow, Mattias Svanberg and Roberto Soriano all got on the scoresheet for Bologna.

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Bologna Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Sampdoria vs Bologna Team News

Sampdoria

Mikel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira and Valerio Verre all remain out with injuries and are not expected to feature against Bologna. Adrien Silva was sent off against Torino and is suspended for the match.

Injured: Mikel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira, Valerio Verre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adrien Silva

Bologna

Kevin Bonifazi, Kingsley Michael and Nicolas Viola are all unavailable due to injuries and will miss Sunday's game. Jerdy Schouten is struggling with an injury as well and is a doubt for the clash.

Injured: Kevin Bonifazi, Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Viola

Doubtful: Jerdy Schouten

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Bologna Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Nicola Murru; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Sampdoria vs Bologna Prediction

Sampdoria have won just one of their last seven league games and have conceded 20 goals in that period.

The visitors have also had their struggles this season as they have won just one of their last four games. Bologna have won four games in the league so far, all of which have been home games. They remain winless on the road. Their away woes may continue on Sunday, and we expect the match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Bologna

Edited by Peter P