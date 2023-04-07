Sampdoria vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

Sampdoria and Cremonese battle for three points in a Serie A relegation battle on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following a 3-0 defeat at AS Roma at the weekend. With Sampdoria getting reduced to ten men in the 52nd minute, the capital side capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Georgino Wijnaldum, Paulo Dybala and Stephen El Shararway scoring.

Cremonese, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal against Fiorentina. Arthur Cabral and Nicolas Gonzalez scored in either half to give the Florence outfit a comfortable lead in the tie.

La Cremo will turn their attention back to the league, where they lost 3-1 to Atalanta at home in their last outing. The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings with just 13 points, 12 points away from safety, while Sampdoria are two points better off.

Sampdoria vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides, with Sampdoria leading 12-2.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Samo win 1-0 away.

Cremonese are winless in 14 away league games this term, losing and drawing seven apiece.

Sampdoria have managed just one win at home all season, which is the lowest by any side in Europe's top five leagues.

Six of Cremonese's last seven away games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Cremonese have conceded 12 goals from substitutes this term, the most in the division.

Sampdoria vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremenose saw their historic run in the Coppa Italia hit a stumbling block in midweek, so the Tigers will channel their focus back to league action. The Tigers have been unable to replicate their cup run in the league as they look primed for an immediate return to Serie B.

Things are not much different for Sampdoria, and a defeat for either side will signal the end of their quest to avoid the drop. Confidence is running low in both camps and the fact that this is a relegation battle could see the two teams play cautiously. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Cremenose

Sampdoria vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Poll : 0 votes