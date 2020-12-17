Sampdoria vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria welcome Serie A punching-bags Crotone to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as they face off in a round 13 clash.

The Blucerchiati have earned 14 points so far, enough for 11th place, while Crotone remain rock-bottom despite recently winning their first game of the season.

A 2-1 defeat away to Napoli meant Sampdoria had gone seven games without a win - a streak they finally ended with a 2-1 win away to Hellas Verona last time out.

Albin Ekdal and Valerio Verre scored two wondergoals to give Samp a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute, with the visitors holding out for the win despite Mattia Zaccagni's penalty reducing the deficit.

Having defeated Spezia 4-1 at home over the weekend to register their first win of the season, Crotone went unbeaten in two consecutive games for the first time with a goalless draw away to Udinese.

The Calabrians rode their luck in Udine, with the hosts particularly wasteful in front of goal, handing Crotone a valuable point.

Sampdoria vs Crotone Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Sampdoria and Crotone have only faced each other seven times in this decade, with both teams winning three times alongside a solitary draw.

The two last faced each other in the 2019-20 Coppa Italia, with the Blucerchiati winning 3-1 away from home.

Sampdoria form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Crotone form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Sampdoria vs Crotone Team News

Sampdoria

📝 Training resumes in two groups, morning session on Friday ahead of #SampCrotone ➡️ https://t.co/RD5frXVlpO pic.twitter.com/KdjFatwFP3 — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) December 17, 2020

Antonio Candreva's exclusion from the playing squad in Sampdoria's previous game was a result of a reported issue with manager Claudio Ranieri, although rumours of his exit from the club have been played down.

Manolo Gabbiadini will undergo surgery for a hernia problem, while Keita Balde trained with the group and is on his way back to match fitness.

Bartosz Berezynski is still injured, with Ranieri unlikely to make too many changes to the XI that defeated Verona, although Fabio Quagliarella is expected to start.

Injured: Bartosz Bereszynski, Manolo Gabbiadini, Nik Prelec

Doubtful: Keita Balde

Suspended: None

Crotone

Advertisement

Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa is without Luca Cigarini and Ahmad Benali, with both midfielders out due to calf problems. Centre-back Lisando Magallan served his suspension against Udinese and should start, although Stroppa may be tempted to stick with the defence that kept a clean sheet.

French striker Emmanuel Riviere may be left out with Junior Messias moving into attack and Eduardo Henrique replacing him in midfield.

Injured: Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Crotone Predicted Lineups

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Alex Ferrari, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Adrien Silva, Mikkel Damsgaard; Valerio Verre, Fabio Quagliarella

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz (GK); Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Sebastiano Luperto; Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Jacopo Petriccione, Eduardo Henrique, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simy

Sampdoria vs Crotone Prediction

Crotone are no longer the league's worst defence statistically, but Fabio Quagliarella should find the net against Stroppa's defence.

The Calabrians have been set up to defend in recent weeks and may not change their strategy. We expect a low-scoring game with Sampdoria ultimately triumphing.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-0 Crotone