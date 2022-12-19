Sampdoria vs Dynamo Dresden Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2022

Sampdoria and Dynamo Dresden go head-to-head at the Calista Sports Center in a friendly fixture on Tuesday.

The German outfit ended their six-game winless run last time out and will look to build on that result.

Sampdoria continued their fine run of results as they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor last Thursday.

Prior to that, they secured a 5-1 friendly victory over TS Galaxy in their first return to action since the World Cup break on December 11.

Sampdoria will look to string together a fine run of form ahead of their return to Serie A, where they are on a four-game losing streak and are currently 19th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Dynamo Dresden found their feet last time out when they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy.

The German side were previously on a six-game winless run, picking up three draws and losing three since October.

Dynamo Dresden are currently ninth in the German 3. Liga table after picking up 23 points from 17 matches.

Sampdoria vs Dynamo Dresden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sampdoria and Dynamo Dresden, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in their last five friendly outings, claiming two wins and three draws since July.

Dynamo Dresden head into Tuesday winless in six of their last seven matches, picking up three draws and losing three in that time.

While Sampdoria are unbeaten in their two December friendlies, they have lost their last four competitive matches, conceding nine goals and failing to find the back of the net in that time.

Sampdoria vs Dynamo Dresden Prediction

Sampdoria will look to continue in their new-found form as they return to Serie A, where they find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table. We predict they will take the positives from their draw with Adana Demirspor and claim a comfortable victory over the Germans.

Prediction: Sampdoria 3-1 Dynamo Dresden

Sampdoria vs Dynamo Dresden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sampdoria

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Dynamo Dresden’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in all but one of Sampdoria’s last 10 matches)

